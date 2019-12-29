Lifestyle Communities (ASX:LIC) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.08

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$9.08 ($6.44) and last traded at A$9.05 ($6.42), with a volume of 19820 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$8.85 ($6.28).

The firm has a market cap of $946.13 million and a PE ratio of 17.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26.

Lifestyle Communities Company Profile (ASX:LIC)

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manages affordable communities for homeowners in Australia. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in South Melbourne, Australia.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Lifestyle Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestyle Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.