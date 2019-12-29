Short Interest in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Grows By 12.5%

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the November 28th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.95% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $22.59 on Friday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $26.50.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

