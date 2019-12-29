Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Short Interest Update

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the November 28th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Acme United by 7.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Acme United by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Acme United by 559.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Acme United in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acme United in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Acme United stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. Acme United has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

