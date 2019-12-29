Short Interest in Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Drops By 13.9%

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the November 28th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Friedman Industries by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 59,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Friedman Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter.

Friedman Industries stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. Friedman Industries has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $8.48.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

