Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.12

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$1.12 ($0.80) and last traded at A$1.11 ($0.79), with a volume of 8678158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$1.02 ($0.72).

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 185.00.

Perseus Mining Company Profile (ASX:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

