Rightmove (LON:RMV) Sets New 52-Week High at $681.13

Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 681.13 ($8.96) and last traded at GBX 647.80 ($8.52), with a volume of 304064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 644.80 ($8.48).

RMV has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 433 ($5.70) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Shore Capital lowered shares of Rightmove to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rightmove to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 522 ($6.87) to GBX 653 ($8.59) in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 504.33 ($6.63).

Get Rightmove alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 622.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 565.63.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.