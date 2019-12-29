Rank Group (LON:RNK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $280.00

Rank Group PLC (LON:RNK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.68) and last traded at GBX 277 ($3.64), with a volume of 10782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.50 ($3.61).

RNK has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 247.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 194.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42.

In other Rank Group news, insider William Floydd purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($71,033.94). Also, insider Christopher Bell purchased 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £49,885.88 ($65,622.05).

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

