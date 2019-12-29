CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,170.00

CVS Group Plc (LON:CVSG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,170 ($15.39) and last traded at GBX 1,170 ($15.39), with a volume of 44 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,160 ($15.26).

CVSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of CVS Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on CVS Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.53 million and a PE ratio of 99.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,063.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 914.72.

In other CVS Group news, insider Simon Innes sold 105,000 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,003 ($13.19), for a total value of £1,053,150 ($1,385,359.12).

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

