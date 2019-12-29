GB Group (LON:GBG) Hits New 12-Month High at $797.16

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 797.16 ($10.49) and last traded at GBX 794 ($10.44), with a volume of 2563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 790 ($10.39).

GBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.81) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 626 ($8.23) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 645.80 ($8.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 703.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 597.58.

GB Group (LON:GBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 9 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that GB Group plc will post 1163.9999761 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David John Wilson sold 280,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.34), for a total value of £1,993,374.70 ($2,622,171.40).

GB Group Company Profile (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

