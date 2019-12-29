Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,413.85

Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,413.85 ($18.60) and last traded at GBX 1,384.20 ($18.21), with a volume of 2439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,390 ($18.28).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,199 ($15.77).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,240.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,133.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.22.

In other Gamma Communications news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($17.10), for a total transaction of £858,000 ($1,128,650.36). Also, insider Malcolm Goddard purchased 53,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79) per share, for a total transaction of £636,660 ($837,490.13). Insiders sold 117,975 shares of company stock worth $150,894,750 over the last three months.

Gamma Communications Company Profile (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

