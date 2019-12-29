Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Sets New 52-Week High at $264.26

Shares of Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (LON:MRC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 264.26 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 264.26 ($3.48), with a volume of 51644 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273.38 ($3.60).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 239.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 214.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Mercantile Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In related news, insider Jeremy Tigue purchased 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £2,226.84 ($2,929.28).

About Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

