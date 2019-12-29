Fidelity European Values (LON:FEV) Hits New 1-Year High at $266.00

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Fidelity European Values plc (LON:FEV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 263.73 ($3.47), with a volume of 63029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 276.18 ($3.63).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 249.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 248.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 9.44.

Fidelity European Values Company Profile (LON:FEV)

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity European Values plc is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

