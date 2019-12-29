CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.95

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €56.95 ($66.22) and last traded at €56.95 ($66.22), with a volume of 9692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €56.40 ($65.58).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVD shares. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €53.25 ($61.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.41, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a PE ratio of 43.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €49.00.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

