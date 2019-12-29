Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.10

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as €44.10 ($51.28) and last traded at €44.02 ($51.19), with a volume of 21659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €44.00 ($51.16).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.38.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile (ETR:FPE3)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

