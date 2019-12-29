Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Sets New 52-Week High at $856.08

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 856.08 ($11.26) and last traded at GBX 849 ($11.17), with a volume of 27238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 904 ($11.89).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 804.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 799.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 15.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 3.49 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alliance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

In other Alliance Trust news, insider Christopher Samuel purchased 37 shares of Alliance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 781 ($10.27) per share, for a total transaction of £288.97 ($380.12).

About Alliance Trust (LON:ATST)

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

