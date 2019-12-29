Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $111.70

Kerry Group PLC (LON:KYGA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 111.70 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 112.40 ($1.48), with a volume of 1325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.60 ($1.49).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,740.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,334.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,601.79.

Kerry Group Company Profile (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.