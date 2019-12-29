Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Hits New 52-Week High at $750.00

Kainos Group PLC (LON:KNOS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 750 ($9.87) and last traded at GBX 750 ($9.87), with a volume of 5469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 752 ($9.89).

KNOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.16) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a market cap of $911.39 million and a PE ratio of 46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 627.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 560.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Kainos Group’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

In other news, insider Richard McCann sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.63), for a total transaction of £8,700,000 ($11,444,356.75).

Kainos Group Company Profile (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Digital Platforms. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, principally for central, regional, and local government departments and agencies, as well as for commercial sector organizations.

