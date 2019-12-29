Network International (LON:NETW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $635.00

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 635 ($8.35) and last traded at GBX 635 ($8.35), with a volume of 52551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 629 ($8.27).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Network International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 643 ($8.46).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 567.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 570.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.02.

About Network International (LON:NETW)

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa region. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including card solutions, processing and card management solutions, and issuer solutions value added services; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance solutions, direct acquiring and acquirer processing solutions, and a range of value added services.

