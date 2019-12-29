LXi REIT (LON:LXI) Sets New 1-Year High at $136.40

LXi REIT PLC (LON:LXI) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 136.40 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 136.40 ($1.79), with a volume of 60346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.16 ($1.55).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LXi REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.44, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 126.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 127.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. LXi REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

In other news, insider Stephen Hubbard purchased 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £5,718.70 ($7,522.63). Also, insider Jeannette Elaine Etherden acquired 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £8,412.82 ($11,066.59).

About LXi REIT (LON:LXI)

The Company, a real estate investment trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

