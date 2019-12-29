NIO (NIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NIO (NYSE:NIO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, December 30th. Analysts expect NIO to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. NIO has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.76 to $1.47 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.40 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America set a $2.50 price objective on NIO and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

