Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $996.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) will post $996.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $978.80 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage posted sales of $924.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year sales of $4.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen downgraded Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $615,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.5% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average is $60.05.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

