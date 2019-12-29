Contrasting Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) & Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) and Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Halozyme Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Halozyme Therapeutics $151.86 million 17.35 -$80.33 million ($0.56) -32.11

Cabaletta Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cabaletta Bio and Halozyme Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabaletta Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Halozyme Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.19%. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.65%. Given Cabaletta Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cabaletta Bio is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.0% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Halozyme Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A N/A Halozyme Therapeutics -19.73% -15.76% -9.65%

Summary

Cabaletta Bio beats Halozyme Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. Its lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease. The company's products under discovery-stage or preclinical development include DSG3/1-CAART for targeting pathogenic B cells in patients with mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris; MuSK-CAART for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; and FVIII-CAART for use as an adjunctive therapy targeting a subset of patients with Hemophilia A. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. The company's products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. Its pipeline include Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. The company also develops PEGPH20, a therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; in Phase Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with previously treated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with gastric cancer; and in Phase Ib/II for cholangiocarcinoma and gall bladder cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Alexion Pharma Holding; and ARGENX BVBA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

