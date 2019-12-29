Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.30 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) will post sales of $35.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $36.11 billion. Cigna reported sales of $13.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year sales of $139.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.79 billion to $139.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $145.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $142.46 billion to $148.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up from $203.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

In other Cigna news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI stock opened at $204.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.25. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76. Cigna has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $207.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

