Analyzing Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) and UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) and UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Konami has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Konami and UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konami $2.36 billion 2.33 $307.76 million $2.24 18.20 UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR $2.14 billion 3.57 $115.78 million $0.65 21.02

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR. Konami is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Konami shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Konami and UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konami 0 0 0 0 N/A UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR 0 3 6 0 2.67

Profitability

This table compares Konami and UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konami 13.02% 12.72% 9.29% UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Konami beats UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Konami Company Profile

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It also develops in the area of online and mobile gaming; and distributes Ubisoft products, such as CD games, ancillary products, etc. to retailers and independent wholesalers. Ubisoft Entertainment SA has a strategic partnership with Tencent. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Montreuil, France.

