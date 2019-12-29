$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.03 billion. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $956.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $4.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. BNP Paribas began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.23.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $278.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.97 and a 200-day moving average of $253.18. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $167.28 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,837,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,270,000 after buying an additional 65,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,722,000 after buying an additional 72,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,939,000 after buying an additional 105,241 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,210,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,576,000 after buying an additional 36,063 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

