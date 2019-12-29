Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Receives News Sentiment Rating of -1.22

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Media headlines about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a media sentiment score of -1.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CVE:TM opened at C$0.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 million and a PE ratio of -1.76. Trigon Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Trigon Metals (CVE:TM)

Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Trigon Metals Receives News Sentiment Rating of -1.22
Trigon Metals Receives News Sentiment Rating of -1.22
SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR Receiving Very Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows
SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR Receiving Very Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows
Walmart Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds
Walmart Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds
Microsoft Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds
Microsoft Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds
MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds
MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds
Gamma Communications PLC Insider Andrew Jonathan Stone Sells 66,000 Shares
Gamma Communications PLC Insider Andrew Jonathan Stone Sells 66,000 Shares


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report