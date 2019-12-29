Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Receives News Sentiment Rating of -1.22

Media headlines about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a media sentiment score of -1.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CVE:TM opened at C$0.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 million and a PE ratio of -1.76. Trigon Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

