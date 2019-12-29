SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Receiving Very Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SINGY) have trended very positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of 3.32 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company.

Shares of SINGY opened at $13.39 on Friday. SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company also offers engineering services, air charters, and tour wholesaling and related services, as well as trains pilots.

