Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Walmart (NYSE:WMT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Walmart earned a news sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Walmart’s ranking:

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.07.

Shares of WMT opened at $119.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.54 and its 200-day moving average is $115.45. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $91.64 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

