Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Microsoft earned a news sentiment score of 1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the software giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

MSFT opened at $158.96 on Friday. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $97.20 and a 52 week high of $159.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.12. The firm has a market cap of $1,210.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nomura set a $161.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.59.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

