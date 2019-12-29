MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -3.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MZDAY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

OTCMKTS:MZDAY opened at $4.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.98. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. On average, research analysts expect that MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

