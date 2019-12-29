Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) Insider Andrew Jonathan Stone Sells 66,000 Shares

Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 66,000 shares of Gamma Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($17.10), for a total transaction of £858,000 ($1,128,650.36).

GAMA stock opened at GBX 1,340 ($17.63) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,240.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,133.50. Gamma Communications PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 700 ($9.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,415 ($18.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,199 ($15.77).

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

