The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 1.58

Press coverage about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a news sentiment score of 1.58 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of TMG opened at GBX 80 ($1.05) on Friday. The Mission Group has a twelve month low of GBX 67.50 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The stock has a market cap of $68.24 million and a PE ratio of 8.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24.

About The Mission Group

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

