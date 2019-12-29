Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Given Media Impact Score of 1.80

Media coverage about Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Rakuten earned a coverage optimism score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

OTCMKTS RKUNF opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. Rakuten has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

Get Rakuten alerts:

About Rakuten

Rakuten, Inc operates as an Internet service provider in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Internet Services and FinTech. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Books, an online book store; Rakuten Travel, an Internet travel site; Rakuten GORA, which provides online golf course reservation services; Rakuten Mobile that offers mobile virtual network operator services; and Ebates, an online cash back site, as well as engages in the business for sales of advertising on these sites.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.