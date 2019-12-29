Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $35.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Castle Biosciences traded as high as $38.98 and last traded at $38.98, with a volume of 68698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CSTL. Leerink Swann set a $33.00 price target on Castle Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $313,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $507,000. 28.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a current ratio of 11.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.78.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

