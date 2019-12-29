Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Trading Down 9.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.53, 2,102,692 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 632% from the average session volume of 287,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AQST. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 728.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20,014 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 706.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $152.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 127.43% and a negative return on equity of 8,669.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

