PropTech Acquisition Corporation’s (OTCMKTS:PTACU) Quiet Period To End on January 1st

PropTech Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:PTACU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 1st. PropTech Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 22nd. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During PropTech Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTACU opened at $10.25 on Friday. PropTech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Get PropTech Acquisition alerts:

About PropTech Acquisition

PropTech Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.