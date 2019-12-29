Short Interest in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Expands By 9.6%

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 275,700 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the November 28th total of 251,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $519.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.08. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 8.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 26.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 43.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on WSBF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

