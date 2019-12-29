Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Short Interest Update

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the November 28th total of 6,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $3.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $5.37.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07).

Several brokerages recently commented on WKHS. BidaskClub cut Workhorse Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 70.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

