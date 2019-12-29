Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Short Interest Down 6.5% in December

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the November 28th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 618,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZG. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 11,212.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, Concourse Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

ZG stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Zillow Group has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -176.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $745.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.27 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

