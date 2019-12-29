DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Short Interest Down 16.9% in December

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the November 28th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $600,119.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,153 shares in the company, valued at $852,659.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 432,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after purchasing an additional 69,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 173,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XRAY. BidaskClub lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.77.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $36.63 and a 1 year high of $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

