Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the November 28th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $139.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.02. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $95.61 and a 12-month high of $151.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Union Gaming Research cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.41.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $2,756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,731 shares in the company, valued at $47,704,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $9,271,688. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,853,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,221,733,000 after purchasing an additional 91,299 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 9.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,857,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,098,205,000 after purchasing an additional 801,270 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 51.4% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,487,638 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $432,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,251 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,327,357 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $144,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,096,761 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $135,987,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.