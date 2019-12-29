Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Zumiez news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,653,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,590,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 16,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $583,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,128 shares of company stock worth $3,967,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Zumiez by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

Zumiez stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $855.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $264.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.86 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zumiez will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

