XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Short Interest Up 25.5% in December

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 198,400 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the November 28th total of 158,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 145,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. XPEL has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $16.27.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.62 million for the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XPEL stock. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of XPEL as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

