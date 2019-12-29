YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) Short Interest Update

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 6,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 22.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:YRCW opened at $2.37 on Friday. YRC Worldwide has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $8.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after buying an additional 30,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

