Short Interest in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Decreases By 14.7%

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the November 28th total of 4,090,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

WVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $553.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 128.21% and a negative net margin of 1,015.84%. The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $194,040.00. Also, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $920,094.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,955.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 590.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

