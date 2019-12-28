Zacks: Analysts Expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.12). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,102,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.41% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYCC remained flat at $$0.56 during trading hours on Monday. 125,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.65. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

