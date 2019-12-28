Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Noble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Noble reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Noble.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. Noble had a negative net margin of 60.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $275.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Noble from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Noble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. HSBC cut shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.32.

In other Noble news, Director Julie H. Edwards bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,302 shares in the company, valued at $234,734.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Noble by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 55,405 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Noble by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 493,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 38,996 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Noble by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 699,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 82,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Noble by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 107,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NE traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,379,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,850. Noble has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $333.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

