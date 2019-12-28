Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $347.73 Million

Brokerages predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) will post $347.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $340.10 million and the highest is $352.00 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $298.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year sales of $3.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.04). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $497.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $238,214.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,040,072.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.75. The company had a trading volume of 392,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,058. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $59.52 and a 12-month high of $114.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.