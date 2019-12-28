Zacks: Analysts Expect Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Catalent also reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

In related news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $386,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 97,043 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $4,739,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,661,578 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 115.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter valued at about $165,000.

Shares of CTLT traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $56.45. The stock had a trading volume of 339,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.25. Catalent has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $58.38.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

