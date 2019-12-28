$293.55 Million in Sales Expected for Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) will report sales of $293.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $300.50 million. Ameresco posted sales of $217.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year sales of $853.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $860.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $908.90 million, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $921.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $212.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.41 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

In other news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $233,755.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 957,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,800,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 6,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $109,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 972,257 shares in the company, valued at $16,042,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock worth $564,277 over the last three months. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ameresco by 335.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ameresco by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ameresco by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 69,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 31.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 173,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

